IUMI: Marine insurers must play a role in eradicating sexual misconduct at sea Written by Nick Blenkey









Marine insurers must take an active role in eradicating sexual misconduct at sea, delegates at the International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) annual conference in Singapore heard today. Moderating the Legal & Liability Workshop, Charles Fernandez of Canopius Insurance, chair of the IUMI Legal & Liability Committee, called on the marine insurance sector to recognize its responsibility in combating this serious issue.

Women represent just 1% of the global seafaring workforce but a shocking 25% of women in maritime report having experienced physical or sexual assault.

“Sadly, almost all women in maritime have experienced some form of sexual misconduct at sea, ranging from unconscious bias to full-scale assault,” said Fernandez. “Sexual misconduct in any form is completely unacceptable and must be stopped. Our workshop highlighted a number of recent cases and served to bring this appalling practice to the consciousness of the marine insurance community.”

Fernandez emphasised that while marine insurers are not directly involved in vessel operations, they are a crucial part of the maritime supply chain and must use their influence to raise awareness and drive change.

“Marine insurers have a responsibility to do all they can to raise awareness of sexual misconduct at sea and to join the effort to eradicate it completely,” he stated.

The workshop heard that many offenses go unreported. Some women fear damage to their reputation, career progression, or simply believe their claims would not be taken seriously.

Further complicating the issue is the fragmented legal landscape. In some cases, the law applied depends on the flag state of the vessel. In others, jurisdiction falls to the country or location where the harm was suffered. This inconsistency can make pursuing justice complex and intimidating for victims.

In most cases of sexual misconduct, shipowners could be held directly liable – particularly if there is evidence they were aware of a perpetrator’s previous history. Shipowners have a legal obligation to provide a safe working environment.

Several high-profile cases have recently come to light where victims have secured successful outcomes, resulting in significant compensation claims paid by liability insurers.

“Joining with others to prevent sexual misconduct at sea is not just the right thing to do, it is also a risk mitigation strategy,” Fernandez explained. “A number of recent cases have resulted, quite rightly, in large payouts for victims with claims being paid by insurers. As marine underwriters, we must be aware of the issue and do what we can to ensure our assureds are implementing effective safeguards and strategies to eradicate all forms of sexual misconduct.”