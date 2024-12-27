Italy delegates authority to ABS for ISPS audits

ABS will deliver audits of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS Code) on behalf of the Italian flag administration from January 1, 2025, following an agreement signed at Italy’s Ministry of Infrastructures and Transport.

As a Recognized Organization of the Italian administration, ABS will conduct statutory activities including approval of Ship Security Plans, security verifications, issuance of Interim International Ship Security Certificates and International Ship Security Certificates for ships with ABS Class.

Commenting on the ISPS audit authority delegation, Paolo Puccio, ABS manager, business development, said: “ABS is a recognized organization for many flag administrations around the world, conducting statutory inspections to the highest standards. We are proud to do the same for the Italian Administration and support their efforts to simplify the statutory progress.”