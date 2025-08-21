Hines Furlong Line takes delivery of M/V Sun Valley towboat Written by Heather Ervin









Hines Furlong Line, Paducah, Ky., has expanded its inland river fleet with the recent delivery of the M/V Sun Valley, a 76-foot, 9-inch vessel built with a focus on durability, comfort, and efficiency. The new towboat was built at Eymard Marine Construction & Repair Inc. in New Orleans, La.

The engineroom houses twin Mitsubishi 6R6 engines.

The vessel has a 9-foot, 6-inch depth and is powered by twin Mitsubishi 6R6 engines producing 800 hp each at 1,400 rpm. The engines are paired with Reintjes WAF 570 gears with a 5.38:1 ratio and drive HS 72- by 64-inch four-blade propellers.

The towboat is outfitted with two Patterson 40-ton deck winches, mounted on stainless steel deck doublers, providing reliable towing capability.

Fuel capacity is 16,500 gallons, with additional tankage for 480 gallons of lube oil, as well as dirty bilge, dirty oil, and clean gear oil. The towboat offers full accommodations for six crew members and has an eye level of 29 feet.

“Eymard crafts exceptional vessels, combining quality workmanship with a personal touch that makes working with the Eymard family a true pleasure,” said Kent Furlong, president of Hines Furlong Line. “The remaining boats in the six-vessel series will also be available for bareboat charter, with the next delivery scheduled for October 2025.

Stainless Steel Construction

A hallmark of the Sun Valley is its extensive use of stainless steel across critical systems and hardware. Features include stainless fire and potable water piping, exterior drains, hatches, deck vents, overflows, sounding tubes, exterior doors, showers, cooler boxes, and rubber fendering attachments.

Additional stainless components include the bow H-bit, chalks and buttons, winch runners, lower deck handrails, bulwark freeing ports, face wire chafing guards, exhaust tips, rudder grating supports, welded vessel name, piping through hulls, sea chest strainer, and bow fueling station.

Interior and Crew Comfort

The pilothouse. (Credit: Hines Furlong Line)

The vessel’s joinery and interior package was designed with long-term crew comfort and durability in mind. Insulation is provided through a combination of Mascoat insulating paint and foil-backed mineral wool, while interior finishes include marlite paneling, FRP, epoxy flooring, quartz counters and backsplashes, and premium plumbing and cabinet hardware. The result is a clean, modern feel paired with robust performance in demanding environments.

With its advanced stainless-steel outfitting, modern accommodations, and proven propulsion package, the M/V Sun Valley is set to provide reliable service on the inland waterways as the newest addition to the Hines Furlong Line fleet.