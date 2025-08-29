HII gives Eric Chewning a new expanded role

HII (NYSE: HII) has named Eric Chewning to a new position, executive vice president of maritime systems and corporate strategy, broadening his responsibilities to lead the company’s strategy around maritime and advanced technology development. Chewning’s expanded role advances HII’s years-long strategy to bolster U.S. maritime power by strengthening shipbuilding, and fielding new multi-domain warfighting capabilities.

Since joining HII in January 2023, and with experience including leading industrial base policy for the U.S. Department of Defense, Chewning has spearheaded efforts to expand the U.S. shipbuilding industrial base through acquisition, expansion of domestic and international partnerships, and leveraging advanced technologies in support of the U.S. Navy’s future fleet.

“HII is firmly committed to increasing shipbuilding throughput for the U.S. Navy. We are doing that both by improving performance within our shipyards and expanding the industrial base,” said Chris Kastner, HII president and CEO. “Eric’s unique experience and skill sets continue to support our mission of delivering the capabilities our defense customers urgently need.”

While division shipyard presidents retain responsibility for shipyard operations including program execution, Chewning works alongside them in leading the company’s strategy for future maritime capabilities and fleet architecture, including development of hybrid manned-unmanned teaming strategies; identifying outsourcing partners to accelerate throughput; driving business pursuits for new maritime capabilities; managing enterprise strategic partnerships; and overseeing enterprise strategy, and the Dark Sea Labs advanced technology group.

Among its areas of progress in 2025 toward increased throughput HII cites these;: