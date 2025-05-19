Hempel A/S names Anne-Christine Ahrenkiel its new CPCO

Anne-Christine Ahrenkiel is joining Hempel A/S’s executive group management as chief people & culture officer (CPCO) and EVP, people & culture. She will join Hempel on July 1 from from DFDS, where she serves as EVP and chief people officer for the people division

“I am very excited to welcome Anne-Christine to Hempel,” says Michael Hansen, group president & CEO of Hempel A/S. “With her background spanning all areas of the people-related field, and a deep experience in leading large-scale transformations, I have no doubt that Anne-Christine will be a very strong addition to our executive group \anagement and to Hempel as a whole.”

With a career spanning both public and private sectors, Ahrenkiel has, in addition to DFDS, held senior HR and leadership roles at global companies, including A.P. Moller-Maersk, Accenture and NNIT, as well as at Egmont, a leading Nordic media group.

“I am delighted to be joining Hempel in a couple of months,” says Ahrenkiel. “Over the years, I’ve followed Hempel’s impressive development and have been truly inspired by its strong business performance and ambitious sustainability goals. ‘I especially look forward to getting to know the business, working with colleagues across the organisation and helping to take this amazing company to even greater heights.”

Ahrenkiel replaces Pernille Fritz Vilhelmsen who left Hempel in April.