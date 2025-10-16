Helm Operations names James Wadsworth CEO

Victoria, B.C.-headquartered maritime software specialist Helm Operations has announced a leadership transition that sees James Wadsworth assumes the role of chief executive officer (CEO). Nolan Barclay, Helm’s first employee and most recent CEO, will continue to support the company as Chairman.

Wadsworth brings more than two decades of maritime industry experience to the role. He joined Helm a decade ago after nearly ten years with ClassNK in Japan, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the organization’s international footprint. Since he joined, Helm has expanded its operations across North America and into new international markets, with over 400 customers managing nearly 12,000 vessels now using its flagship product, HELM Connect.

“It’s an incredible honor to step into this role and build on the strong foundation that Nolan and our team have created,” said Wadsworth. “Helm’s mission has always been to help maritime companies operate more effectively, and I’m excited to continue advancing that mission as we grow with our customers around the world.”

“James has been at the heart of Helm’s growth and success for the past decade,” said outgoing CEO Nolan Barclay. “His deep understanding of our customers, our technology, and the maritime industry makes him the ideal leader to guide Helm into its next chapter of innovation and global expansion. As chairman, I look forward to supporting him and the entire team as we continue to transform maritime operations around the world.”