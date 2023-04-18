Havfram Wind orders second WTIV

Oslo-headquartered Havfram Wind AS has exercised the first option under its contract with the CIMC Raffles shipyard and ordered a second state-of-the-art wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV). The vessel design will be similar to its first GustoMSC NG20000X jack-up vessel, which is currently under construction. The latest battery hybrid drive train technology is incorporated in the design to significantly reduce carbon emissions per installed megawatts (MW) of offshore wind capacity. Delivery is set for late fourth quarter 2025.

The NG20000X vessel will be capable of installing offshore wind turbines with a rotor diameter of more than 300 meters, as well as XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons at water depths of up to 70 meters. Capacities have been optimized for high variable deck load and the extreme lift heights expected over the next decade. The crane has a lifting capacity of 3,250 tons.

“The decision to order a second NG20000X jack-up vessel with CIMC Raffles is based on the good established cooperation with the shipyard and several commitments with major offshore wind developers,” said Even Larsen, CEO, Havfram Wind. “As previously announced, we have signed a contract with Ørsted to install wind turbines at their Hornsea 3 project, starting in autumn of 2026. Vattenfall has appointed us as preferred supplier for their Norfolk projects, starting in the spring of 2027. Last week, we signed a preferred supplier agreement with RWE for turbine installation support for their Nordseecluster project, commencing in the summer of 2026.”

“Globally, we experience a steadily growing demand for offshore wind capacity,” said Martin Degen, commercial director and vice president at Havfram Wind. “At the same time, developments within wind turbine technology cause larger wind turbine components and require therefore larger wind turbine installation vessels. Our fleet will be capable of meeting the requirements and challenges of the fast-growing offshore wind market and we are confident that our experienced team will deliver the highest service to clients worldwide.”