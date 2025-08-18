Hanna Ljungqvist named new head of Volvo Penta Marine Written by Nick Blenkey









Volvo Penta has appointed Hanna Ljungqvist as head of the Volvo Penta marine business and a member of the Volvo Penta executive group, effective October 1, 2025.

After working at Volvo Penta for over a decade earlier in her career, and most recently serving as vice president and head of Volvo Trucks in India and Indonesia, Ljungqvist is making her return to the marine industry.

“I am very happy to be returning to Volvo Penta. It’s an honor to help lead Volvo Penta into the future. We are certainly in for an exciting journey. Marine technology, along with our customers’ expectations, is evolving faster than ever – and so will we,” Ljungqvist said. “Volvo Penta will continue to set the benchmark for sustainability and innovation in the industry. I’m looking forward to building on our close collaborations with customers and partners, which is essential to delivering the world-leading solutions and services that Volvo Penta is known for.”

Ljungqvist graduated with an MSc in industrial design engineering from Chalmers University of Technology and entered the Volvo Group international graduate program in 2008. She has since worked in various commercial and technical roles within AB Volvo. During her career at Volvo Penta, she held senior management positions within the marine business, including product and business development. Most recently, she served as vice president, service market marine, where she headed global marine parts and service, and was responsible for growing sales and securing world-leading service and support.

Anna Müller, president of Volvo Penta, welcomed Ljungqvist back to the marine industry.

“Hanna returns to Volvo Penta with a strong and diverse track record of international success. She has deep knowledge of the marine market and our marine business. I’m confident her experience, knowledge and leadership will make a defining contribution to the future success of Volvo Penta,” Müller said.