Guice Offshore launches new subsidiary: GO Asset Leasing

Covington, La.-headquartered mini supply and medium-sized multi-purpose vessel operator Guice Offshore has launched a new subsidiary, GO Asset Leasing to meet the growing demand for lease-ready maritime vessel heavy deck equipment.

GO Asset Leasing offers flexible lease terms on a variety of field-tested, well-maintained assets in its inventory, including A-frames, hydraulic winches, deck cranes, hydraulic power units (HPUs), Yokohama fenders and even speedboats.

Centrally located on the U.S. Gulf Coast, the new Guice subsidiary delivers to any coastal location nationwide or Caribbean.

“Our mission is to keep our clients’ maritime operations efficient and on schedule,” said general manager Conner Rucker. “We’re backed by Guice Offshore’s trusted reputation and deep understanding of maritime operations to our promise of reliability, fast mobilization, responsive, 24/7 support and straightforward pricing.”

Like Guice Offshore, GO Asset Leasing serves a wide range of industries that operate in offshore environments, from subsea construction and offshore engineering, to marine research, commercial shipping and aerospace recovery.

The customer base served icludes offshore vessel operators, maritime contractors, government agencies and energy companies, among others.