GAO reports on issues plaguing USCG cutter fleet

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) today released a report on the actions it says that the U.S. Coast Guard needs to take to address the problems facing its aging fleet of 241 cutters, vessels 65 feet or greater in length with accommodations for crew to live on board.

The Coast Guard relies heavily on these vessels to ensure the safety and security of the U.S. coastline and inland waterways, However, due to deferred maintenance and challenges obtaining essential parts, the fleet is becoming increasingly unavailable for missions as equipment fails.

To make up for these issues, the Coast Guard cannibalizes parts from working vessels and often deploys overworked and understaffed crews.

Since fiscal year 2019, the cutter fleet’s availability to conduct missions generally declined due, in part, to increasing equipment failures. Across the fleet, the number of instances of serious cutter maintenance issues increased by 21 percent from 3,134 in fiscal year 2018 to 3,782 in fiscal year 2023. As a result, more cutters are operating in a degraded state and at an increased risk of further maintenance issues.

Two maintenance challenges that are particularly impactful are increasing deferred maintenance and delays in obtaining obsolete parts. In FY2024, the Coast Guard deferred $179 million in cutter maintenance, almost nine times the amount deferred in 2019 (based on inflation-adjusted values). Due to delays in receiving critical parts needed for repairs, the Coast Guard cannibalizes vessels by moving working parts between cutters. The Coast Guard lacks complete information to address the impacts of these challenges. Systematically collecting data on, and assessing, deferred maintenance and parts obsolescence could enable the Coast Guard to better prioritize projects and funding.

GAO says that the Coast Guard has not fully addressed the impacts of personnel shortages that are a major challenge to operating and maintaining the cutter fleet. Crew and support positions are short staffed, with vacancy rates increasing from about 5% in FY2017 to about 13% in FY2024. Cutter personnel workload has increased to meet mission demands and cutters often deploy without a full crew, which the Coast Guard does not account for in its staffing data. Regularly collecting and assessing data on staff availability could help ensure the Coast Guard is fully considering the workload faced by cutter crews and support personnel when making decisions on personnel assignments.

In 2012, GAO reported that the Coast Guard’s legacy cutters were approaching, or had exceeded, their expected service lives and that their physical condition was generally poor.

GAO was asked to review how the cutter fleet has changed since 2012. The report released today examines, among other things, the Coast Guard’s (1) challenges in operating and maintaining its cutter fleet, and (2) the extent it has determined its cutter-related workforce needs.

The agency analyzed available Coast Guard documentation and data for the period 2012-2024 on types of cutters, availability, and usage time. GAO also conducted site visits to observe facility operations and interviewed Coast Guard officials, including maintenance officials and cutter crews representing a mix of cutter types and geographic locations.

GAO is making five recommendations, including that the Coast Guard collect and assess data on (1) the impact of deferred maintenance on equipment failures and which parts and systems are or will become obsolete; and (2) staff availability for the cutter workforce. DHS agreed with four of the recommendations but did not agree to analyze staff availability data. GAO continues to believe this would help inform personnel assignments.

GAO RECOMMENDATIONS

The Commandant of the Coast Guard should systematically collect and assess data on instances where previously deferred maintenance may have caused cutter equipment failures and develop mitigation strategies as appropriate. (Recommendation 1)

The Commandant of the Coast Guard should complete Ship Structure and Machinery Evaluation Boards for all cutter types at the intervals prescribed by policy. (Recommendation 2)

The Commandant of the Coast Guard should systematically collect and assess data on which parts and systems across the cutter fleet are or will become obsolete and develop mitigation strategies as appropriate. (Recommendation 3)

The Commandant of the Coast Guard should systematically collect and assess data on cutter days lost due to unplanned maintenance issues. (Recommendation 4)

The Commandant of the Coast Guard should regularly collect and analyze data on staff availability for cutter crew and support personnel positions, including which cutter workforce positions are temporarily empty across the cutter fleet, and use this information to inform personnel assignments. (Recommendation 5)