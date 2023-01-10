Frontline pulls out of Euronav acquisition

The wedding is off. John Fredriksen controlled tanker giant Frontline plc is no longer to pursue the tanker mega merger with Antwerp-headquartered Euronav NV first announced back in April last year.

The deal would have created what would have been by far the world’s largest publicly listed tanker company.

From the get go, though, the proposed merger ran into sustained opposition from Euronav’s largest shareholder, the Saverys family’s CMB. “This is not a merger, but an acquisition by Vikings,” said CMB CEO Alexander Saverys.

By December 15, 2022, CMB and the Saverys had built up a stake in Euronav sufficient to block the take-over under Belgium law, meaning that, if the combination proceeded, Euronav would remain a separate legal entity with a separate listing on Euronext Brussels and the New York Stock Exchange.

In a letter to the Euronav board, Alexander Saverys wrote, “We hereby invite you to terminate the Combination Agreement. The aim of the Combination Agreement, a legal merger of Euronav and Frontline, cannot be realized without 75% shareholder support. As we control more than 25% of the voting rights and oppose the merger, the merger has become unachievable. Your fall-back scenario, whereby Frontline would control more than 50% of Euronav without being able to effect a full merger, is in our view effectively unworkable and value-destructive for all parties involved.”

Euronav’s response, issued on December 15, was to say it remained committed to the merger and that, while, under Belgian law, “a minority shareholding of more than 25% could potentially be used to seek to block a full merger, it cannot block an operational combination between two companies.”

Be all that as it May, Frontline today issued this statement: