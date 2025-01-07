FMD’s Hunt Valve books $96M in submarine valve orders

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management reports that its Hunt Valve business has booked purchase orders totaling $96 million to provide essential valves in support of the construction of 12 new Virginia-class and five Columbia-class submarines. The valves include ship service ball valves and forged high-pressure system valves.

The contract makes Fairbanks Morse Defense among the largest suppliers to these submarine programs. It also guarantees Hunt Valve work for the next five-plus years, enabling the company to make workforce, machinery, tools, and inventory investments that strengthen its commitment to the U.S. Navy.

“This long-lead contract signals that the U.S. Navy is listening to industry challenges and actively collaborating to find solutions that strengthen our ability to serve,” said Fairbanks Morse Defense CEO George Whittier. “As a key defender of our nation’s freedom of the seas, the Navy’s silent service relies on top performance. Fairbanks Morse Defense remains committed to providing the essential components that help our fleet operate at its best.”

The Columbia-class submarines are widely considered to be among the Department of Defense’s highest priorities as they are designed to replace the existing Ohio-class submarines that will be decommissioned in the coming years.

The Hunt Valves purchased through this contract will be allocated for Columbia-class boats four through seven.

The Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast attack submarines are constructed by General Dynamics Electric Boat and Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding. Two of the Virginia-class submarines are procured through Block V funding, and the remaining 10 are funded through the recently issued Block VI award.