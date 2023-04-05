FMD teams with Caley Ocean Systems

Beloit, Wis., headquartered Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has finalized a teaming agreement with Caley Ocean Systems, a Pryme Group company, to pursue launch and recovery system (LARS) and other naval mechanical handling opportunities.

This collaboration expands FMD’s capabilities to provide best-in-class marine technologies while strengthening Glasgow, Scotland, based Caley Ocean Systems’ presence in the U.S.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense remains committed to supporting our customers through an expanding range of products and services,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “This collaboration with Caley Ocean Systems contributes to our ability to provide technologies and products that will redefine the limits of maritime technology.”

Through this agreement, Caley will have access to FMD’s global network of highly trained field service technicians and strategically located service centers.

Established in 1968, Caley Ocean Systems has established itself as a premier manufacturer of offshore handling systems catering to international markets. The company specializes in engineering design, assembly, testing, installation and onsite support. It also provides A-frames for submersibles and oceanographic research vessels, winch systems, and dive handling systems. It currently holds five patents, with one pending, and has proven itself a key innovator enabling clients to efficiently deliver their projects in some of the harshest marine conditions.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense’s extensive field service network and focus on supporting naval customers will provide new opportunities for Caley Ocean Systems and unparalleled support to our customers when and where they need it,” said Kerrie Murray, CEO of Pryme Group. “Furthermore, FMD shares our values regarding delivering superior strategic solutions and customer service, and we are confident this agreement will deliver tremendous value across our combined customer community.”