First of six new fast commuter ferries starts service in Hong Kong Written by Nick Blenkey









Now in operation with Hong Kong’s Sun Ferry Services Company Limited, the 44.8 meter, 500 passenger Xin Ming Xhu VIII, is the first of six new Incat Crowther designed fast commuter ferries ordered by the operator at Guangzhou-based shipbuilder AFAI Southern Shipyard.

The new low-draft vessel features Incat Crowther’s latest generation hull form providing significant improvements on previous generation vessels.

The fast commuter ferry’s air-conditioned main deck features spacious seating for 299 passengers including six wheelchair spaces and offers two dedicated areas for customers traveling with pets. It also caters to parents, with stroller storage areas and private changing table facilities. In addition, there is a storage space for walking frames and mobility aids for passengers with restricted mobility. Large internal luggage storage spaces have been incorporated into the design of the main deck, including a protected 7 square meter cargo area.

Boarding efficiency has been optimized, with three locations on both the port and starboard sides of the main deck, while large internal and external staircases lead to the upper deck which can accommodate an additional 201 passengers.

The air-conditioned upper deck also features a large, elevated wheelhouse which provides crew with a 360-degree view.

Sun Ferry’s commitment to sustainability is illustrated by the inclusion of 140 solar panels on the vessel’s roof, providing 14 kilowatts of on-board power,

“The delivery of this vessel is the culmination of a collaborative design and construction process between our team of naval architects and the teams at Sun Ferry and AFAI Southern Shipyard,” said Incat Crowther’s technical manager Sam Mackay. “Not only has this vessel been delivered on time, but it has exceeded performance expectations and met Sun Ferry’s brief of providing the people of Hong Kong with a world-class, mass transit customer experience.”

The second tranche of vessels in the new Sun Ferry fleet is now under construction with the final vessel expected to be delivered by the end of 2025.