FERRIES 2025: Update on America’s first zero-emission fast ferries

Marine Log’s 38th annual FERRIES Conference will return to Jersey City, N.J., on November 4–5, 2025, across from Lower Manhattan, bringing together ferry leaders, shipbuilders, and policymakers to discuss the future of passenger vessel operations. Among the highlights will be a session from Seamus Murphy, executive director of San Francisco Bay Ferry/WETA, titled “From Concept to Contract: Real-World Zero-Emission Ferry Deployment.”

Murphy will provide attendees with an update on San Francisco Bay Ferry’s ambitious Rapid Electric Emission Free (REEF) Program, which is advancing the deployment of zero-emission high-speed ferries and charging infrastructure across the Bay Area.

Over the past year, the agency has:

Advanced design of Universal Charging Floats to the procurement stage.

Completed design and awarded contracts for the nation’s first zero-emission fast ferries.

Operated the hydrogen-powered M/V Sea Change in a demonstration that showcased the viability of hydrogen fuel for passenger service.

Most recently, the San Francisco Bay Ferry board of directors authorized the purchase of America’s first three battery-electric, zero-emission high-speed passenger ferries. The $46 million contract was awarded to All American Marine Inc. of Bellingham, Wash., following a competitive bidding process. Each 150-passenger ferry is designed for high-speed service, and the contract includes an option for a fourth vessel.

The first of these ferries is expected to join the fleet in early 2027, marking a milestone not only for the Bay Area but also for zero-emission ferry operations nationwide.

Murphy’s presentation at FERRIES 2025 will explore the lessons learned in taking these projects from concept to contract, offering real-world insights into vessel procurement, infrastructure planning, and the challenges and opportunities that come with leading-edge technology deployment.

FERRIES 2025 will feature two days of case studies, technical sessions, and networking opportunities, with speakers representing operators, shipyards, regulators, and technology providers from across North America and beyond.

Registration is now open: www.marinelog.com/ferries2025