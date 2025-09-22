Everllence and Hyundai to collaborate on next-gen ammonia-fueled gas carrier

Everllence, formerly MAN Energy Solutions, has entered a strategic collaboration with Hyundai Group members HD Hyundai Heavy Industries-Engine Machinery Division (HHI-EMD) and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) to jointly develop a next-generation, medium-size, ammonia-fueled gas carrier powered by Everllence’s dual-fuel, two-stroke B&W G50ME-LGIA ammonia-fueled engine.

The agreement was signed at the recent GasTech 2025 event in Milan by Christian Ludwig, head of two-stroke sales & promotion and Sang-Bae Cha, head of sales and marketing, Korea, on behalf of Everllence, and by Dong-Jin Lee, executive vice president, on behalf of HMD and Byung-Kuk Kang, senior vice president, on behalf of HHI-EMD.

“This partnership represents a major leap forward in the maritime industry’s transition toward zero-carbon propulsion,” said Ludwig. “By combining Everllence’s deep expertise in dual-fuel technologies with HMD’s world-class shipbuilding capabilities, we are setting a new benchmark for sustainable vessel design and innovation. Together, we are not just building ships — we are shaping the future of clean energy at sea.”

“This agreement matches perfectly with our desire to work with like-minded industry partners to meet the global demand for decarbonization,” said Cha. “The ammonia engine we are currently developing has attracted widespread industry interest since testing began. We remain confident that ammonia has a major role to play in the marine segment in the not-too-distant future, and that this ammonia-fueled gas-carrier concept will showcase its vast potential.”