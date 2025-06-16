Eitzen Avanti plans to build world’s largest battery-powered containerships

Norway’s Eitzen Group has plans to build what will be the world’s largest battery-powered containerships. Its Eitzen Avanti unit is to receive NOK 200 million (about $20.2 million) in support from the Norwegian Government’s Enova innovation scheme to build two ships that will each have battery packs of over 100 MWh and be able to transport 850 containers. They will operate between Norway, Sweden and Germany.

The Port of Oslo is receiving NOK 20.6 million in Enova support for a charging facility for the Eitzen Avanti ships at its Sjursøya container terminal,

“The Port of Oslo’s vision is to be the world’s most efficient and environmentally friendly city port. Enova’s support is a very important contribution to realizing Oslo’s and the port’s ambitious climate goals,” says port director Ingvar M. Mathisen. “I also want to praise Eitzen Avanti for being an aggressive and pioneering company, daring to invest in new, green technology. Their commitment and willingness to lead the way shows the way for the entire industry.”

The Eitzen Avanti battery-powered containerships are part of a group of projects that will see seven electric vessels and four charging facilities get a total of NOK 362 million in Enova support.

“These projects each show in their own way what is possible with battery electrification in shipping. The technology is now mature and the projects exist,” says Andreas Forsnes Jahn, senior advisor on maritime transport at Enova. “If the electrification of car ferries was the first wave, we hope this will be the start of the second electrification wave in short sea shipping.”

Enova

In addition to the battery-powered containerships, other projects receiving Enova funding will see Polar Energy Shipco build an all-electric bulk carrier that will transport minerals along the Norwegian coast. With rotor sails and battery packs of over 20 MWh, the ship will be able to operate fully electric. In addition, GC Rieber Minerals will receive support for a charging facility at Laksevågneset.

Brim Explorer is receiving NOK 40 million in support for two battery-electric vessels that, it says, will be the world’s first two all-electric high-speed trimarans for passenger transport. Designed to travel at 20 knots for 100 nautical miles, entirely emission-free, they will operate between Ålesund and Geiranger. The ships have a number of innovative energy efficiency measures and will have battery packs of approximately 3 MWh.

Salmon-farming specialist Lovundlaks is receiving support for two electric workboats, along with two dedicated charging facilities at its land bases.