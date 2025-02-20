Eidesvik, Agalas and Reach Subsea partner up to build new CSV Written by Nick Blenkey









Three Norwegian companies — Eidesvik Offshore , Reach Subsea and Agalas — have formed a strategic partnership to build a new construction support vessel (CSV) at the Sefine Shipyard in Turkey.

The vessel will be used for subsea and offshore renewables operations. Scheduled for delivery in spring 2027, it will have similar specifications as the vessel Eidesvik currently has under construction together with Agalas at Sefine Shipyard (see earlier story).

Designed by NSK Ship Design, the CSV will be specifically equipped to perform inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) work. Upon delivery, it will enter into a five-year time charter with Reach Subsea, with options for two extensions of one year each. Full management of the vessel, including crewing, will be provided by Eidesvik.

The vessel will be two-thirds owned by an entity owned by Eidesvik and Agalas, controlled by Eidesvik, and one-third owned by Reach Subsea. The partnership builds upon the strong existing collaboration between the three companies. Eidesvik currently co-owns one vessel with Reach Subsea and another with Agalas.

FLEXIBILITY AND GREEN TECHNOLOGY

Designed to be one of the most environmentally friendly vessels in its segment, the CSV newbuild will feature a battery hybrid system alongside dual-fuel gensets capable of operating on either methanol or marine gas oil (MGO).

Equipped with a 150-metric tonne heave-compensated crane and a spacious deck area of approximately 900 square meters, the vessel will feature an innovative remotely operated vehicle (ROV) launch and recovery system (LARS) and will be prepared for operations in the deep-water seabed survey market.

Vessel Parameters:

Dimensions 99.9 x 21 meters

Class DNV

Crane 150t AHC knuckle boom

Deck area ~900 square meters

Accommodation 100 persons

Other DP2, SPS, 2 x WROV hangars, Hybrid dual fuel propulsion with battery package