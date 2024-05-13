EBDG and ioCurrents ink MOU on data driven marine innovation Written by Nick Blenkey









Seattle based naval architect firm Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kirkland, Wash., headquartered ioCurrents (IOC), a data analytics specialist with a focus on maritime fleet optimization.

Under the agreement, EBDG and IOC will explore new ideas for collecting and evaluating operating and performance data to reduce vessel costs and emissions and yield other potential benefits to the maritime industry. As part of this process, they will host an ongoing series of strategic planning sessions with a broad range of vessel owners and operators. The goal of these sessions is to unlock the potential of data driven machine learning to benefit the maritime industry.

“At EBDG, we are committed to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our clients in the maritime industry,” said Mike Complita, director of strategic expansion at EBDG. “Our partnership with ioCurrents represents a strategic alignment of expertise and resources to pioneer new frontiers in data-driven design. Together, we aim to revolutionize how vessel operating data is harnessed and utilized to optimize fleet performance and drive business success. We are excited to see where this new journey together will lead our teams and our industry.”

IOC’s team of data scientists are on a mission to develop a platform powered by AI machine learning. Its flagship solution, MarineInsight, leverages hardware installed aboard vessels to provide real-time, actionable data to shoreside teams, allowing for proactive decision-making, enhancing operational efficiency, and minimizing downtime.

“We are thrilled to join forces with EBDG, a renowned leader in naval architecture and marine engineering,” said Will Roberts, CEO at ioCurrents. “This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to empower maritime industry stakeholders with advanced data analytics capabilities. By combining EBDG’s expertise in vessel design and construction with IOC’s data-driven insights, we are poised to unlock new levels of performance and sustainability across the maritime ecosystem.”

The collaboration between EBDG and ioCurrents developed through their involvement with Washington Maritime Blue, an internationally recognized innovation hub dedicated to furthering the Blue Economy.