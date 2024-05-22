Eastern Shipbuilding wins contract to build new Fisher Island ferry Written by Nick Blenkey









Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) reports that it has been awarded a contract to construct the newest Fisher Island ferry for the Fisher Island Community Association, Inc. (FICA) in Florida. Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG), the vessel will be constructed at ESG’s Allanton and Port St. Joe shipyards.

With a length of 152 feet and beam of 52 feet, the 1,200 bhp Fisher Island ferry will have a capacity for 30 cars and 150 passengers. It is expected to be delivered in 2026.

“Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) delivered the vehicle passenger ferry Heron to the Fisher Island Community Association, Inc. (FICA) over twenty years ago, and we understand that she has been the most reliable ferry in their fleet. We look forward to delivering another robust and reliable ESG built ferry that will serve the residents of Fisher Island for decades to come,” said Joey D’Isernia, chairman and CEO of ESG. “In collaboration with FICA and Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG), this ferry will be built with yacht style finishes and will provide safe and comfortable transportation for the residents of the Fisher Island community.”

“The Heron is probably the most reliable ferry in our fleet,” said Roberto Sosa, president and CEO of the Fisher Island Community Association, Inc. “The quality and design of this specific ferry, along with their reputations in the industry, are the main reasons we chose Eastern Shipbuilding Group and Elliott Bay Design Group . We look forward to continuing our relationship with them throughout the construction of this ferry.”

“Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) is excited to continue our longstanding relationship with the Fisher Island Community Association, Inc. and collaborate on another exceptional ferry project,” said John Waterhouse, principal in charge at EBDG. “Partnering once more with Eastern Shipbuilding Group emphasizes our commitment to designing and delivering top-tier vessels while maintaining strong client relationships. Together, we look forward to bringing Fisher Island’s vision to life with yet another innovative and reliable ferry design.”