DDG 119 completes acceptance trials

The future USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) successfully completed acceptance trials on March 12, returning to Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), Ingalls Shipbuilding Division after spending two days at sea in the Gulf of Mexico.

During acceptance trials, the ship’s crew performed a series of demonstrations for review by the U.S. Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV).

“The ship performed exceptionally well and demonstrated that the ship is materially ready to execute her mission,” said Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. “The success of these trials validates this highly capable ship will be a force multiplier when she joins the fleet.”

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) maneuvers in the Gulf of Mexico during the ship’s recent acceptance trials. Photo by Lance Davis/HII

DDG 119 is being constructed with the Aegis Baseline 9 combat system, which incorporates Integrated Air and Missile Defense capabilities, such as increased computing power and radar upgrades, that improve detection and reaction against modern air warfare and Ballistic Missile Defense threats.

“DDG 119’s exceptional performance during these trials is a direct reflection of the teamwork between Ingalls Shipbuilding and the Navy,” said the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair Gulf Coast, Capt. Nathan Schneider. “I am proud of this ship and I am extremely proud of the Ingalls Shipbuilding and Navy team that built her. Right behind DDG 119 are follow-on DDGs that will be even better, including the first Flight III DDG which is a real game changer.”

“DDG 119 just completed a very successful sea trial demonstrating shipboard systems to ensure the future delivery of another quality, state-of-the-art surface combatant,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “From the start of fabrication to final sea trials, our shipbuilders have continuously demonstrated remarkable proficiency and craftsmanship in building Delbert D. Black and in preparing the ship for service in the world’s greatest Navy.”

The future USS Delbert D. Black is expected to be delivered to the Navy later this year. HII’s Pascagoula shipyard is also currently in production on the future destroyers Frank E. Peterson Jr. (DDG 121), Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), the first Flight III ship.

DDG 119 honors Delbert D. Black, the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, and will be the first naval ship to bear his name. Black is best known for guiding the Navy through the Vietnam conflict and ensuring proper enlisted leadership Navy-wide by initiating the Master Chief program.