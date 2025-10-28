Dawn Services christens its newest tugboat

Harvey, La., headquartered offshore towing specialist Dawn Services has christened the newest addition to its growing fleet, the M/V Captain John J. Charpentier.

Built in Seattle, Wash., by the Marine Power and Equipment Company and completed in Morgan City, La., in 2003, the 8,200 brake horsepower towing vessel delivers 106 tons of bollard pull. It is hull, machinery and ice classed and certificated to work internationally with ISM compliance.

The vessel’s namesake, Capt. John J. Charpentier, grew up in Algiers Point, La., and started working on tugs and ships as an engineer at an early age. Once he received his captain’s license, he quickly achieved pilot status and began working for the Federal pilots navigating deep draft vessels from Southwest Pass all the way to Baton Rouge.

Dawn Services got its start in the early 1980s when Captain Charpentier and his son Kenneth Charpentier sold their explosives business and invested in an unfinished tugboat. Over the last 40 years, the company has focused on slow and consistent growth with an emphasis on quality crews and customer satisfaction.

Dawn Services continues the vision of Capt. John J. Charpentier now with a next generation of leadership.