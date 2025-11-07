Dave Otto joins Accelleron North America

Accelleron North America has appointed Dave Otto as territory sales manager, leading service sales activities across the eastern United States and the Caribbean, in the power production, cruise, shipping, and gas compression markets.

Otto brings to the role more than 30 years of industrial sales experience to Accelleron. For the past 10 years, he worked for Toromont CAT as a territory sales representative managing a portfolio of more than 400 engines. Prior to that he held several key roles at Wärtsilä, including account manager and agreement sales manager. He started his career in hydraulics before transitioning into engines for marine and power plant installations.

Otto, who is fluent in French and English, earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio. Prior to joining Accelleron, he lived in Glens Falls, N.Y., and is in the process of moving to South Florida to work from Accelleron’s Miami service station in Miramar, Fla.

Accelleron North America provides turbocharger services, including retrofits, supporting customers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean through a network of nine service stations and 150 employees.