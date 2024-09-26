Damen to build two new fully-electric ferries for City of Toronto Written by Nick Blenkey









Damen has signed a contract with the City of Toronto for the delivery of two fully-electric ferries. They will operate between the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal in downtown Toronto and the Toronto Islands, a major tourist destination, located in a high traffic area close to the shores of Lake Ontario.

The ferries will be 50 meters long with a maximum beam of 13 meters. One of the vessels will be a RoPax, transporting passengers and vehicles, and the other a passenger-only ferry, transporting passengers and bicycles.

Toronto announced plans to take its ferry fleet all-electric back in 2022 and the new fully-electric ferries are being built under the City of Toronto’s ferry replacement program. According to the City, the design of the electric ferries will pay homage to the historical character of Toronto’s ferry fleet and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the ridership experience for Toronto Island residents and visitors.

The RoPax electric ferry is designed for year-round use and is equipped with ice-crushing capabilities. It is expected accommodate up to 650 passengers and 14 vehicles (or two large trucks), or up to 1,300 passengers without vehicles. This ferry will replace the Ongiara, currently the sole vehicle-carrying vessel in the City’s fleet certified for operation in icy waters during winter months.

The second vessel is the passenger-only ferry with an anticipated capacity of 1,300 passengers, intended to replace the William Inglis, which currently accommodates up to 309 passengers.

The integration of the new fully-electric ferries at Toronto’s Jack Layton Ferry Terminal will require the construction of new shoreside infrastructure for vessel charging and other modifications before the arrival of the first vessel.

Damen is building the Toronto ferries at its Galati yard in Romania, to designs produced by Quebec-based Concept Naval, which previously worked with PortsToronto on converting Toronto airport’s Marilyn Bell I passenger/vehicle ferry to electric-power..

The naval architect company has developed the designs of the two new ferries over the last two years in close cooperation with both the client and with Damen.

“We chose Damen for this new building project due to their outstanding track record,” said a City of Toronto spokesperson. “After a comprehensive RFP process, Damen emerged as the top-ranked supplier, excelling in critical areas such as experience, operational capabilities, engineering expertise and competitive pricing.”

Damen’s product director ferries Henk Grunstra says, “The City of Toronto is taking a big step forward for reduced emissions public transport with these new ferries. Fully electric vessels represent an ideal solution for a short route such as this one, within easy reach of charging infrastructure. We are looking forward to the construction of these ferries and to a successful collaboration with the City of Toronto and Concept Naval.”

Eric Garant, director general of Concept Naval says, “As a naval architecture firm, Concept Naval is proud to partner with Damen on the innovative 100% electric ferries for the City of Toronto. This project is designed to meet the needs of the City and the many users traveling to the Toronto Islands. Through the combined expertise of Concept Naval and Damen, we aim to provide a sustainable and efficient maritime transport service, at the forefront of technology, contributing to a greener future for the Toronto community.”

The two Toronto fully-electric ferries will be the 23rd and 24th ferries that Damen has delivered to Canada in the last ten years, including a number of fully-electric and hybrid vessels.

.