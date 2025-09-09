Damen inks 24-vessel Royal Navy auxiliary fleet deal with Serco Written by Nick Blenkey









Back in May, Serco U.K. was awarded contracts with a combined value of over £1 billion by the U.K. Ministry of Defense (MoD) to provide maritime services for the Royal Navy. That turns out to have been good news for Damen Shipyards Group. It has signed a contract with Serco for the delivery of 24 vessels of various types.

The Serco MoD awards included a contract valued at c.£850 million over ten years for the delivery of in-port services for HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, HMNB Portsmouth and for the Clyde, including HMNB Faslane. ​This includes the procurement of 24 new vessels on behalf of the Royal Navy which will be brought into service over the next decade to modernize the fleet and replace the older vessels currently operated.

Serco will be the prime contractor for the vessel replacement project (VRP), with Damen serving as the subcontractor. By combining their respective capabilities, the two companies have developed what they term a “compelling and innovative proposal” for the Royal Navy vessels

The contract for 24 Damen vessels includes a wide range of ship types including ASD tugs, RSD tugs, pilot boats, barges and crane barges.

This latest contract with the Royal Navy sees Serco continue the provision of services it has delivered for more than two decades. Serco’s work for the Royal Navy has seen it collaborate with Damen previously. Back in 2007, the two parties signed a contract for the delivery of 29 vessels for the Future Provision of Maritime Services program with a similar scope to the current order. Since then, Damen and Serco have continued to work together on a number of projects internationally.

Damen Sales Manager U.K. and Ireland Frederik van der Linde said, “We are delighted to be awarded this significant contract by Serco. This confirms the suitability and capabilities of all parties involved. It also reaffirms the excellent and complementary relationship that exists between our two organisations. On behalf of Damen, I look forward to the extensive collaboration in the building and delivery of these 24 vessels.”

Commenting on the contract award, Guy Barker, Serco’s maritime services director, said: “Serco is proud to continue its long-standing partnership with the U.K. Royal Navy and to work alongside Damen once again on this vital program. The Defence Maritime Services Next Generation Vessel Replacement Project represents a significant step forward in modernizing the Ministry of Defence’s auxiliary fleet. By combining Serco’s operational expertise with Damen’s proven shipbuilding capabilities, we are confident in delivering a fleet that will enhance the effectiveness and resilience of maritime support operations across the UK’s naval bases.”

Ongoing support

The delivery of the vessels will commence in 2027 and is scheduled to be completed during 2028. Following this, Damen will continue to provide support to Serco via its U.K. service hub. Damen’s worldwide service hubs are located in proximity to its clients. With this network, Damen is able to provide ongoing, round the clock services incorporating everything from warranty support, spare parts, training, service and maintenance, throughout the lifecycle of its vessels.