Damen Cape Town delivers South Africa’s third MMIPV

Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) has delivered the South African Navy’s third of three Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessel (MMIPV), P1573, at Naval Base Durban.

The delivery milestone, says Damen, represents the culmination of a strategic initiative by the South African Navy to enhance South Africa’s maritime security, while also advancing local shipbuilding capabilities and driving industrial development.

In a handover ceremony attended by senior South African Naval officials, local government representatives, industry partners, dignitaries, and other key stakeholders, the strategic importance of the MMIPV and the national significance of the project were appropriately celebrated.

Sefale Montsi, director at Damen Shipyards Cape Town, explained that the delivery of P1573 represents far more than the delivery of a vessel – it marks the fulfilment of a promise.

“From the outset, our commitment was clear: to support the South African Navy, empower the local shipbuilding industry, and enhance maritime security” said Montsi. “.With this delivery, we are proud to have honoured that commitment.”

The delivery of P1573 followed a formal handover in Simon’s Town in March 2025, where the vessel passed stringent technical and quality inspections. The project was driven by close collaboration between DSCT, the South African Navy, and ARMSCOR.

“This project has exemplified the power of collaboration – within DSCT, across our supplier base, and most importantly, with our partners in the Navy and ARMSCOR,” said Montsi. “Everyone involved has reason to be proud.”

Boosting maritime security along a strategic coastline

P1573 joins sister vessels P1571 and P1572 in the Navy’s patrol squadron based in Durban. These vessels were purpose-built to safeguard South Africa’s 2,700-kilometer coastline – an economic lifeline that carries more than 90% of the country’s trade by volume, and borders the increasingly critical Cape Sea Route.

Designed for endurance, versatility, and operational excellence, the MMIPVs feature Damen’s patented Sea Axe bow design for superior seakeeping. Each vessel is armed with a 20 mm Super Sea Rogue gun, equipped with advanced FORT (Frequency Modulated Optical Radar Tracker) surveillance technology, and includes 7m and 7.5m interceptor boats for rapid deployment.

“These vessels are built for performance and versatility. Whether it’s needed for border protection, search and rescue, diving operations, or training missions, they significantly expand the Navy’s operational reach,” said Montsi.