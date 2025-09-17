CSM’s new next-gen gamified training app preps crews for PSC inspections Written by Nick Blenkey









Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), part of Columbia Group, has unveiled the Port State Control (PSC) Challenge, which it calls “a next-generation, gamified training app,” designed exclusively for its crews to enhance preparedness for port state inspections.

Hosted on the CSM Learnstrike platform, the PSC Challenge builds on the success of the global COLREGs Challenge but is fully integrated with Columbia’s Management System. The app delivers scenario-based learning that mirrors real inspection conditions, blending technical knowledge (compliance, documentation, maintenance) with soft skills (communication, teamwork, decision-making).

The PSC Challenge provides structured, scenario-based learning that goes beyond traditional testing. Seafarers are guided through every stage of the port state control inspection process – from preparation to follow-up – in a realistic, decision-making environment.

The module is designed to strengthen:

Technical knowledge: Compliance procedures, documentation, and maintenance routines.

Soft skills: Communication, teamwork, and decision-making under pressure.

A standout feature of the PSC Challenge is its use of real-life vessel deficiencies extracted from the industry and actionable guidance for rectification. This approach bridges theory and practice, helping participants proactively identify risks and implement corrective actions.

The game currently includes 30 interactive modules across four campaigns, tailored for both crew and officers:

PSC: Basic Level I – Safety Awareness & Inspection Skills

PSC: Basic Level II – Deficiency Reporting & Compliance Essentials

PSC: Advanced Level I – Planned Maintenance & Inspection Routines

PSC: Advanced Level II – Preventive Actions & Drill Preparation

“This initiative reflects our commitment to building a proactive compliance culture and ensuring our seafarers are fully equipped to face real-world inspections,” said Oleksandr Yepikhin, training officer at Columbia Shipmanagement. “The PSC Challenge delivers practical, scenario-driven learning in an engaging, gamified environment, reinforcing both technical skills and soft skills critical for operational excellence.”