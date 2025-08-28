CS Anthem replaces Stena Immaculate in Tanker Security Program Written by Nick Blenkey









Crowley Stena Marine Solutions, the joint venture between Crowley and Stena Bulk, has received approval from the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) to operate the CS Anthem tanker under the Tanker Security Program.

CS Anthem replaces the Stena Immaculate which was severely damaged in a March 10 incident in was struck by the Portuguese-flagged tanker Solong while at anchor off the U.K. at a position 5 miles to the north of the Humber light float.

Built by South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in 2017 and previously named STI Bosphorus, the now U.S..-flagged CS Anthem, is a 49,990 DWT, medium-range tanker. It is crewed and managed by Crowley under a bareboat charter through the joint venture. The vessel joins Crowley-managed tankers Stena Imperative and Stena Impeccable in the Tanker Security Program.

Through the program, CS Anthem and its crew will support MARAD’s mission to ensure fuel transport readiness for the U.S. Department of Defense, while advancing the nation’s strategic sealift capabilities.

“The addition of the CS Anthem demonstrates our commitment to strengthening U.S. maritime security and providing reliable, U.S.-crewed tanker capacity in support of national defense,” said Tucker Gilliam, vice president of fleet operations for Crowley Shipping. “Together with Stena Bulk, we are proud to continue advancing solutions that serve both commercial and government energy transportation needs.”

The Crowley Stena Marine Solutions joint venture combines Crowley’s expertise in U.S. flag operations and mariner crewing with Stena Bulk’s global tanker expertise to deliver agile, reliable and secure solutions for government and commercial customers.