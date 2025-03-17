Conrad awarded $28.2M contract for next YRBM

Conrad Shipyard LLC, Morgan City, La., has been awarded a $28,285,715 firm fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-2253) for detail design and construction of one additional Yard Repair, Berthing, and Messing (YRBM) craft.

The contract action includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $59,856,020.

Work will be performed in Amelia, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by March 2027. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,285,715 will be obligated at time of award which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract action was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(b)(B) (property or services considered to be available from only one source).

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

The YRBM vessels serve as pierside living accommodations for U.S. Navy sailors. With a as a 151-foot, 4-inch by 49-foot, 4-inch by 14-foot footprint, they are capable of berthing 199 mixed gender personnel, provides messing for 300 personnel, and includes spaces for medical offices, classrooms, workspaces, laundry rooms, storerooms, and lounge areas.

Conrad Shipyard launched the first vessel in the series in August 2023,