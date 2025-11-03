Concordia Damen starts major make-over of inland cargo vessel Hirschhorn

Concordia Damen, Damen Shipyards’ specialist inland waterways yard, has received a new contract from Reederei Deymann, one of Germany’s largest inland shipping companies, for the extensive refit of its dry cargo vessel Hirschhorn. The vessel recently arrived at the Concordia Damen yard in Werkendam, Netherlands, where the complete renewal of Hirschhorn’s aft ship has begun.

Originally equipped with a single engine, single propeller shaft and with a now outdated living and wheelhouse arrangement, Hirschhorn will undergo a major transformation.

The aft section will be cut off in front of the accommodation section to replace the old configuration with a twin-shaft propulsion system powered by two new, fuel-efficient diesel-electric 630 kWe engines.

In addition, the accommodation and wheelhouse will be completely rebuilt, offering greater comfort, improved ergonomics and visibility, and compliance with modern operational standards.

Lifetime extension

The refit is designed to significantly extend the Hirschhorn’s lifetime, enhance propulsion efficiency and reliability, and reduce fuel consumption and emissions. In addition, the new configuration enables the vessel to sail in shallow water conditions.

“This project shows how a well-planned refit can give a reliable vessel a new life,” said Bert Duijzer, technical director, at Concordia Damen. “We are proud to support Reederei Deymann in keeping their fleet efficient, sustainable and competitive for years to come. Our team in Werkendam has started the work, and we look forward to delivering another successful project together.”

Concordia Damen’s refit projects are part of its broader mission to combine sustainability with smart shipbuilding and help shipowners modernize their fleets cost-effectively and responsibly.