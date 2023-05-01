Colonna’s Shipyard promotes three

Tom Godfrey, president & CEO of Colonna’s Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, Va., has announced the promotions of three executives from the company’s leadership team to new positions.

Randall Crutchfield has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO) and Jordan Webb, becomes the executive vice president of shipyard operations. Chris Hartwig has been promoted to senior director of the company’s Steel America fabrication and machining division. All three appointments are effective immediately.

“These positions will play a significant role in the growth of our company,” said Godfrey. “Today’s business environment brings with it new challenges; these new roles are necessary to respond to these challenges and fortify our position as we grow and expand our vision beyond 2023.”

“Randall, Jordan, and Chris are the logical choices given their breadth of experience across various departments of our operation,” Godfrey continued. “While they bring new energy and perspectives to our executive team, they also embody our company’s legacy and will continue to work closely with our board of directors.”

In his new role, Crutchfield will oversee all enterprise operations, including shipyard and industrial categories, Weld America, LLC, and Accurity Industrial Contractors, LLC. He will also oversee the human resource function for the Colonna’s family of companies. Webb will retain responsibility for enterprise contracts administration, procurement, legacy waterfront business, Down River and Colonna’s Shipyard West.

Colonna’s will assign Crutchfield’s responsibility for Steel America’s day-to-day operations to Chris Hartwig as its senior director. He will He will oversee the heavy fabrication, in-plant machining, and off-site machining operations.

Located in the historic Berkley section of Norfolk, Colonna’s is the oldest continuous family owned and operated private shipyard in the United States. Founded in 1875 by Charles J. Colonna, a 26 year old ship carpenter with limited resources, the early business was limited to pier-side repairs. Within two years, Charles had added his first marine railway powered by two horses that had a lift capacity of about 40 tons, and the company was off and running. Today it can accommodate ships up to 875 feet long and has a combined lifting capacity of 32,000 tons.