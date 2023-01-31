CMA names two Commodores for 2023

CMA Shipping is set to take place March 21-24 at the Hilton Stamford in Stamford, Conn., and once again a highlight of the event will be the Commodore Award presentation at the Gala Dinner that wraps up the three-day program.

This year will see a first of its kind dual award with the Italian cousins Paolo and Cesare d’Amico, who are respectively Executive Chairman and President of CEO of d’Amico Società di Navigazione SpA, both being named Commodore.

They will succeed current CMA Commodore and Eagle Bulk Shipping CEO Gary Vogel and join a list of distinguished industry leaders that includes Ole Skaarup, who received the first award in 1990 and was followed by Jacob Stolt-Nielsen, George Livanos, Phil Loree, Thomas Moran, Gregory Hadjieleftheriadis, Dr. Helmut Sohmen, Gerhard Kurz, William O’Neil, Richard du Moulin, Per Heidenreich, Marc Saverys, Frank Tsao, Stelios Haji-Ioannou, Peter Georgiopoulos, C. Sean Day, Torben Jensen, Morten Arntzen, John Fredriksen, Capt. Wei Jiafu, Philippe Louis-Dreyfus, Angeliki Frangou, Øivind Lorentzen, III, Peter Evensen, Robert Bugbee, Capt. Panagiotis Tsakos, Paddy Rodgers, Jack Noonan, Sabrina Chao, John C. Hadjipateras, Lois Zabrocky and most recently Gary Vogel.

Paolo d’Amico graduated in 1978 in Economics from Rome University (La Sapienza). He joined d’Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A. in 1971, with particular focus on the product tanker aspects of the business. In 1983 joined the Board of Directors of d’Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., the holding company of the d’Amico Group. and since 2002 has held the office of President. He has held multiple directorships and leadership roles across the group and in other national and international companies. Currently he is also Chairman of INTERTANKO (the International Association of Independent Tanker Owners) and is very much at the forefront of Italian and global shipping, which was further depicted when in 2013 he was awarded the honorary title of Labour Knight (Cavaliere del Lavoro) by the President of the Italian Republic.

Cesare d’Amico graduated from Rome University (La Sapienza) in 1982 with a degree in Economics. He joined d’Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A. in 1976 in the liner department and developed the business until it was sold in 2002. In 1993 he launched the dry bulk activity. From this, he has gone on to lead the group’s dry cargo business as its current CEO overseeing a business unit that operates a 50-strong fleet ranging from mini-cape to handy sized vessels. Since 1988 he has served as CEO of d’Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A.. Much like his cousin, he continues to play a multitude of roles in leadership positions throughout the group and beyond, including serving on the Executive Committee of Confitarma (the Italian Confederation of Shipowners) and as Chairman of the Standard P&I Club.