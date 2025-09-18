CLSICO signs Wärtsilä lifecycle agreement covering three LNG carriers Written by Nick Blenkey









Wärtsilä has signed a 15-year lifecycle agreement with China LNG Shipping (International) Co. Ltd. (CLSICO). Covering three LNG carriers, the lifecycle agreement is designed to ensure operational reliability, enable flexibility in maintenance scheduling and optimize the time between overhauls (TBO) for each of the vessels. The agreement, which came into effect in August 2025, was booked by Wärtsilä in third quarter 2025.

LNG consumption and demand are increasing, putting LNG carriers under greater pressure to deliver on tight schedules. With this increased demand and need for timely deliveries, operational reliability has become more critical than ever for LNG carriers.

“With the LNG ship transportation industry chain entering a period of rapid development, we are committed to operating our LNG ships safely, reliably and efficiently,” says Andrew Johnston, general manager, CLSICO. ‘Wärtsilä’s lifecycle agreements play an important role here, ensuring we continue to optimize the operations and maintenance of our vessels more effectively.

CLSICO aims to achieve optimal cost efficiency and operational reliability for its auxiliary engines. Through the new lifecycle agreement, CLSICO will be able to utilize engine data through Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight predictive maintenance solution. The digital solution offers dynamic maintenance planning to optimize maintenance costs. Its connectivity enables 24/7 remote support for quicker issue resolution and improved asset availability. Additionally, Expert Insight can predict potential problems before they occur, helping operators lower unscheduled maintenance costs.

“In today’s complex marine market, leveraging service agreements, digital tools and real-time data and analytics can maximize the lifecycle uptime and OPEX of a vessel – helping fleets to run optimally, stay competitive and comply with current and future decarbonization targets,” says Henrik Wilhelms, director, agreement sales, at Wärtsilä Marine.

The three vessels that will be covered by the agreement are the Al Tuwar, the Al Mas’habiyyah, and Fat’h Al Khair. Each is approximately 300 meters in length and hasa capacity of 174,000 cubic meters. Each operates with two 8-cylinder and two 6-cylinder Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines.

This new agreement follows ta successful Wärtsilä lifecycle agreement signed with clisco in 2023 covering the Dapeng Princess, the world’s largest shallow draft LNG carrier.