Chevron reintroduces Clarity line of premium hydraulic oils

Chevron is reintroduing its Clarity line of premium ashless hydraulic oils, featuring Clarity EliteSyn AW and Clarity AW. It says that the refreshed product family highlights the company’s commitment to providing customers with quality lubricants that deliver exceptional equipment protection and efficiency while addressing the rising demand for more environmentally responsible solutions.

Chevron’s Clarity EliteSyn AW and Clarity AW deliver advanced performance for heavy-duty equipment in construction, marine, mining, and industrial applications, especially in regions where reducing environmental impact is critical.

Key features and benefits

Chevron’s Clarity line brings together advanced performance attributes and proven environmental advantages, giving operators confidence that they won’t sacrifice productivity for sustainability:

Clarity EliteSyn AW (formerly Clarity Synthetic AW)

Zinc-free, ashless formulation with no heavy metals — safer for people, wildlife, and aquatic environments.

Formulated with VARTECH technology and proven to minimize varnish and sludge build-up

Demonstrated efficiency gains of up to 13% in fuel savings and 11% in productivity in excavator field trials.

Superior oxidation and thermal stability with TOST life >10,000 hours, high VI, and pour point below –40°C.

Clarity AW (formerly Clarity Hydraulic AW)

Premium ashless, zinc-free mineral-based formulation designed for industrial and mobile hydraulic systems.

Formulated with VARTECH technology and reduced varnish and deposit formation demonstrated in Chevron proprietary high-temperature aging trials.

Extended oil life and superior wear protection validated in industry pump and gear tests.

High compatibility and filterability, simplifying transitions from zinc-based fluids.

“Clarity EliteSyn AW and Clarity AW reflect Chevron’s mission to deliver lubricants that not only excel in performance but also support our customers’ sustainability objectives,” said Max Cundiff, industrial sector manager at Chevron. “Operators can be confident they are investing in products that extend equipment life, reduce downtime, and help protect the environments where they operate.”

Both Clarity EliteSyn AW and Clarity AW are available now in multiple ISO grades. For more information, visit chevronlubricants.com.