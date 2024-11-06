Chevron adds Port Elizabeth to marine lubricants supply network Written by Nick Blenkey









With no speedy end in sight to the Red Sea crisis, more ships are taking the longer route around the Cape with South African ports seeing an uptick in activity. Against this backdrop, Chevron Corporations’ Chevron Marine Lubricants has extended its global supply capacity to include Port Elizabeth, South Africa, a multi-cargo port located on the western perimeter of Algoa Bay.

Chevron says that this expansion not only enhances the company’s ability to serve vessels taking the longer route to avoid current conflict areas. but is also a strategically important addition to its distribution network in the southern region.

The expansion has been made possible through close collaboration with local partners, demonstrating the power of partnerships to enhance customer service and supply. By ensuring supply availability in Port Elizabeth, says Chevron, the overall supply reliability of its range of marine lubricants is endorsed and improved.

“This marks a significant milestone in the development of our distribution network in southern waters,” says Ayten Yavuz, global marine lubricants general manager at Chevron. “Port Elizabeth is a major port of call, and having Chevron lubricants available will certainly increase the service reliability for visiting vessels. We have worked closely with our local partners to make this strategic expansion possible, and I wish to thank them for their excellent cooperation.”

Chevron’s current range of marine engine lubricants, including the popular Taro Ultra range, will be available to ships calling Port Elizabeth, which is operational 363 days a year. In addition to bulk and container handling, Port Elizabeth has a berth for liquid cargo operations.

The significance of the port can be seen from the fact that, prior to 2023, records indicate an average of 1,050 visiting vessels over a 36-month period. However, since October 2023, r passings have risen substantially as operators increasingly route ships via the Cape of Good Hope.