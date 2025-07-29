Carbon Ridge deploys centrifugal OCCS on Scorpio Tankers LR2 Written by Nick Blenkey









Onboard carbon capture and storage specialist Carbon Ridge is claiming a maritime industry industry first with the successful deployment of a centrifugal OCCS (onboard carbon capture system) aboard an LR2 product tanker owned by Scorpio Tankers Inc.

The groundbreaking pilot marks the first deployment of a centrifugal OCCS system in maritime operations, establishing Carbon Ridge as the pioneer in bringing this method of carbon capture to the shipping industry.

Conducted in partnership with Scorpio Tankers Inc., the pilot aboard the vessel signals a significant milestone in the development and scaling of advanced OCCS solutions within the shipping industry.

The pilot commenced in July at Besiktas Shipyard in Turkey aboard the STI Spiga.

Carbon Ridge’s technology uses a modular design that reduces both initial capital investment and ongoing operational costs while delivering superior capture efficiency compared to conventional technologies. The technology’s compact design means that space requirements are reduced by up to 75% compared to conventional OCCS columns, while its flexible installation options – vertical or horizontal depending on vessel constraints – accommodate the requirements of shipping’s diverse and globally operational fleet. Captured CO2 is compressed, liquefied, and stored safely for the duration of the voyage.

Combining optimized onboard OCCS technology with an end-to-end logistics solution for captured CO2, Carbon Ridge offers a turnkey solution that ensures full value-chain compliance with maritime and regional regulations.

Designed for both retrofit and seamless newbuild integration, the technology is future proof and scalable, agnostic to fuel type, and offers ship owners flexibility within their fleet decarbonization strategies without requiring major propulsion system overhauls. By integrating proven centrifugal technology into a compact, purpose-built system for the marine environment, Carbon Ridge says that it is unlocking a scalable pathway for shipowners and charterers to meet increasingly stringent regulatory and climate targets.

“Unlike other CCS solutions, which are designed to be deployed on land and then adapted for ocean operation, we have specifically designed and developed this technology for the maritime industry,” said Carbon Ridge CEO and founder Chase Dwyer. “The centrifugal carbon capture system is unlike anything that has been deployed on a vessel before and, offers a cost effective, flexible and modular solution to support the maritime industry in its decarbonization efforts. Our ambition is to lead the way for CCS in shipping, and we are excited to see the results of this deployment with our partner Scorpio Tankers.”

Cameron Mackey, COO at Scorpio Tankers Inc. said: “We’re proud to be part of this pilot project with Carbon Ridge, as they not only represent the leading edge of CCS technology, but they also have the requisite understanding of our industry to develop and implement practical solutions,” said Scorpio Tankers CEO Cameron Mackey. “We look forward to the results of the pilot and our continuing partnership as we face the challenges of decarbonization for shipping.”

Carbon Ridge has also recently completed an additional financing led by Katapult Ocean and Alfa8, with participation from Crosscut Ventures and Berge Bulk. This brings the company’s total funding to over $20 million.