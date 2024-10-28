Capital Gas signs up seven for Wärtsilä lifecycle agreement Written by Nick Blenkey









Evangelos Marinakis’ Capital Gas Ship Management has signed a five-year lifecycle agreement with Wärtsilä. It covers seven 174,000 cubic meter LNG carrier vessels.

Wärtsilä’ says that, using its operational support and performance optimization services, the agreement will deliver enhanced reliability, greater efficiency, minimized climate impact, and operational certainty for the vessels.

The seven ships are powered by WinGD X-DF two-stroke, dual-fuel main engines.

In today’s legislative and economic environment, shipowners and operators are increasingly looking for support in maximizing efficiency and use of their assets. For LNG Carriers in particular, which have limited opportunities for unscheduled stops and downtime, they are specifically looking to safeguard the reliability of their vessels.

Wärtsilä says the lifecycle agreement will help Capital Gas to optimize the operations and maintenance of these seven vessels more effectively through 24/7 expert remote support and guidance for troubleshooting and maintenance using specialist diagnostic tools. It will allow Wärtsilä experts to directly monitor the vessels’ systems and employ advanced diagnostic tools to support the crew with troubleshooting activities and rapid fault resolution. Additionally, the agreement will help Capital Gas minimize OPEX and lifecycle costs by enabling preventive interventions that can avoid the need for later expensive repairs and on-site visits.

“The agreement’s combination of technology, high-quality spare parts delivery, and the expert support from Wärtsilä’s expertise centers, as well as its global network of workshops and qualified engineers will deliver the operational reliability and certainty that we need to maximize the uptime of these vessels,” says Miltos Zissis, managing director, Capital Gas Ship Management Corp.

Wärtsilä and Capital Gas have established a close working relationship over the last few years. In June 2022, the two companies signed an agreement to partner in developing a fleet decarbonization program, a tailored version of Wärtsilä’s decarbonisation service initiative. The program is designed to develop an optimal means for achieving the greenhouse gas reduction targets set by Capital Gas.

“The future of the marine market is becoming more and more complex which is why we are pleased to continue to support Capital Gas with its sustainability goals. Our agreement has been tailored to meet the specific needs of Capital Gas; to optimize performance and reliability and ensure these vessels can deliver value throughout their lifecycle,” says Rajeev Janardhan, sales manager, two-stroke engine lifecycle solutions, at Wärtsilä Marine.