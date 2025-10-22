Burger Boat Company promotes Ron Cleveringa to SVP product portfolio management

Manitowoc, Wis.-based Burger Boat Company has promoted Ron Cleveringa to senior vice president – product portfolio management, reporting to Rich Thompson, chief sales & marketing officer.

Burger, which announced a leadership transition earlier this month, says that as part of an ongoing reimagining of its business and brand, it is strengthening its focus on three key customer-facing functions: sales & business development, marketing, and product management.

In this newly defined role, Cleveringa will lead the development of Burger’s product development and design DNA across the company’s four business segments: custom yachts, commercial vessels, repair & refit, and military applications. He will be responsible for defining how Burger’s legacy of craftsmanship and innovation translates into each product line, ensuring that every vessel reflects the company’s distinctive identity and delivers a consistent customer experience from concept to completion.

A veteran of Burger Boat Company for more than 25 years and an industry professional for over 40 years, Cleveringa is an active participant in the global yachting industry, serving on the International Superyacht Society (ISS) Board of Directors, its talent pledge and marketing committees, and is an ISS Design and Leadership Awards judge. He is also a member of the Lloyd’s Register Technical Committee, and the Superyacht Builders Association Marketing Committee. In addition, he is an IYBA (International Yacht Brokers Association) member and a licensed Florida yacht broker.

“Ron’s experience and knowledge base are unmatched in the industry,” said Thompson. “This role allows us to leverage his unique insight into our customers, our products, and our market in ways that will drive Burger forward. His leadership will play a key role in delivering on the Burger brand promise and shaping the future of our brand through understanding and utilizing its’ DNA and visual brand language.”

“I’m honored to take on this new challenge and help guide the next chapter of Burger’s legacy,” said Cleveringa. “Our goal is to define and incorporate Burger’s brand DNA across all the segments we serve — to further develop the brand promise and experience that our customers have come to expect and enjoy on a regular basis.”

As Cleveringa works to ensure alignment between customer expectations, brand expression, and operational excellence, he will continue to serve as Burger’s primary client contact until a new point of contact is announced