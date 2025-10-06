Brunvoll to supply complete propulsion and maneuvering solutions for two new CSOVs Written by Nick Blenkey









The two CSOVs (commissioning service operation vessels), ordered at Vard in July by a still-undisclosed buyer will have complete propulsion and maneuvering systems supplied by Brunvoll.

Each vessel will be equipped with the following Brunvoll solutions from aft to bow: two azimuth propulsion thrusters, a retractable azimuth thruster, a tunnel thruster, and a combined retractable azimuth and tunnel thruster. The scope of supply also features Brunvoll’s BruCon PTC propulsion and thruster control system,

The azimuth propulsion thrusters are equipped with Brunvoll’s latest energy-efficiency innovation, the DL1-nozzle, also known as the “Dragless”. While traditional nozzles experience an efficiency drop at transit speeds, the DL1 maintains favorable hydrodynamic characteristics across a broader operating range. More information about the nozzle and its features is available at www.brunvoll.no/news/the- dragless-nozzle.

The vessels are based on are based on the upgraded Vard 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. and have following main particulars: length of 87.5 meters, beam of 19.5 meters, and accommodation capacity for 120 persons, along with all equipment required for a CSOV.

The design has been customized to the customer’s needs to give environmental benefits, featuring a hull optimized for low fuel consumption, high operability and onboard comfort. The hybrid battery propulsion system allows for periods of zero-emission operation, provides additional peak power when required, and ensures an energy-efficient profile across all activities. In line with sustainability goals, the vessels are also prepared for future methanol operation.