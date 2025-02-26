BRIX Marine delivers new Bridge Cat 49

The latest vessel delivered by Port Angeles, Wash., based BRIX Marine, the Bridge Cat 49 (BC49) is set to go to work in Canadian waters. It has been built for Vancouver, B.C., based Bridgemans Services Group to provide safe and reliable workforce transportation and meets Transport Canada passenger vessel requirements.

Bridgemans selected BRIX Marine to develop the Bridge Cat 49 (BC49) to join its growing fleet, which supports personnel and cargo transport, marine services, and workboat operations.

The vessel integrates advanced safety features and optimized functionality, ensuring reliable performance in demanding maritime environments.

“We’re really proud of this vessel,” says Charlie Crane, sales & marketing director of BRIX Marine. “The BC49 is all about getting people where they need to go safely and comfortably. Working with Bridgemans has been a great experience, and it’s exciting to see this vessel ready to serve their team.”

“Working with Bridgemans on this project has been a great collaboration, bringing together innovative design, safety, and efficiency,” said BRIX Marine managing director Perry Knudson. “The BC49 is built to deliver comfortable and reliable transport, supporting Bridgemans’ operations with a durable, high- performance vessel.”

The BC49 is constructed with a 45-foot aluminum hull and an 18-foot-6-inch beam, ensuring stability and efficiency. It is powered by twin Cummins QSL9 405HP diesel inboard engines, paired with ZF marine transmissions for smooth operation. The vessel has a 500-gallon fuel capacity and a lightship weight of approximately 43,000 lb.

The navigation and electronics suite includes Garmin GPSMAP multi-function displays, radar, and VHF radios.

The vessel is equipped with an Espar/Eberspacher heating system, Fireboy-Xintex fire suppression system, and Delta T ventilation for safety and comfort in all operating conditions.