Brazil’s Wilson Sons tests drone deliveries in Port of Salvador

In a first in Brazil, Wilson Sons has started testing drone deliveries and pickups to and from vessels in the Port of Salvador. The drones it is using are owned by Sao Paulo-based Speedbird Aero, which specializes in designing, manufacturing, and operating uncrewed aerial vehicles.

In 2002, Speedbird became the first company to gain authorization from Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) to operate uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS — an operation in which there is no visual contact between the pilot and the aircraft and no auxiliary observer for long-distance flights).

Speedbird already has international operations in Singapore, which is a reference in port innovation in drone deliveries.

“The drone tests are a milestone of innovation in Brazil’s port sector, generating even safer, more efficient, and sustainable technological solutions,” says Flávia Carvalho, executive director of Wilson Sons’ Shipping Agency. “Our shipping agency, the oldest in operation in Brazil, along with other divisions at Wilson Sons, leads the way in adapting to change and supports progress in port infrastructure and national development.”

“The competent authorities have granted all authorizations and licenses required for the operation, therefore Speedbird fully guarantees the safety of this activity,” she adds. “Safety is a value and a non-negotiable requirement for Wilson Sons.”

Wilson Sons, which has had a specific team for technological innovation since 2019, is recognized for its leading role in adopting new technologies and collaborating with startups, seeking operational excellence. Partnering with other companies, in 2022, the company led the foundation of Cubo Maritime & Port, the first hub in the Latin American maritime and port sector dedicated to promoting an innovation ecosystem and developing new technologies.