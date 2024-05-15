Brandy D. Christian named next CEO of Patriot Rail

Yesterday, we reported that Brandy D. Christian is stepping down as president and CEO of the Port of New Orleans (and as CEO of its New Orleans Public Belt Railroad unit) in mid June to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.

She won’t be between jobs for long, That “opportunity in the private sector” is with Jacksonville, Fla., headquartered Patriot Rail Company, a portfolio company of Igneo Infrastructure Partners that owns and operates over 30 short line freight railroads across the U.S. along with three scenic excursion trains. Christian will join the company on June 17 and, after a brief transition period, will succeed John E. Fenton, who is retiring after 12 years, as CEO..

“Brandy is an exceptional global supply chain and freight rail executive with the vision, perspective and expertise to lead Patriot Rail in its accelerating growth and development,” said Deb Butler, Patriot Rail board chair.

“I’m thrilled to join Patriot Rail, a stellar industry pacesetter committed to safety excellence, teamwork, and delivering value for customers,” Christian said. “Patriot has an admirable culture of employee-first collaboration. I look forward to working with the team to build on their achievements and guide Patriot’s continued growth as a freight logistics and supply chain leader and the partner of choice for rail-focused strategic infrastructure investment.”