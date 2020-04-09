Boskalis acquires Ardent Americas

Papendrecht, Netherlands, headquartered Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) reports that it has acquired maritime emergency response specialist Ardent Americas LLC.

Ardent Americas is a leading provider of OPA90-mandated marine emergency response services in the U.S., covering approximately 500 shipowners and over 4,000 vessels.

Ardent Americas was established in 2015 following the merger of Svitzer Salvage and Titan Salvage, and operates from Houston and Fort Lauderdale. Prior to the acquisition it was a subsidiary of Ardent Global Marine Services, headquartered in IJmuiden, the Netherlands.

The acquisition reinforces Boskalis’s existing position in the U.S. maritime salvage market where it currently provides OPA90 services with Donjon-Smit through its subsidiary Smit Salvage and its joint venture partner Donjon Marine.