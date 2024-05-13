Bollinger to build two more Coast Guard Sentinel Class FRCs Written by Nick Blenkey









The U.S. Coast Guard has exercised a contract option to award Bollinger Shipyards two additional Sentinel-Class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs). This announcement brings the total number of FRCs awarded to Bollinger up to 67 vessels since the program’s inception. To date, the U.S. Coast Guard has commissioned 55 FRCs into operational service, with the 56th delivered and soon to be commissioned .

“We’re incredibly proud of our long history supporting the U.S. Coast Guard that now stretches four decades,” said Bollinger Shipyards president and CEO Ben Bordelon. “Our unique experience building for the Coast Guard is unparalleled and has shown time and time again that we can successfully deliver the highest quality and most capable vessels. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Coast Guard.”

Both Sentinel Class FRCs will be built at Bollinger’s Lockport, La., facility that supports over 650 direct jobs in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana. In total nearly 4,000 shipbuilders support Bollinger’s 13 facilities across Louisiana and Mississippi.

“This program isn’t just an economic benefit for our region, but a national security priority that continues to enjoy the support of a bipartisan, bicameral coalition in the United States Congress,” Bordelon continued. “That being said, these additional vessels allow for the continued prosperity and economic wellbeing for over 650 families in South Louisiana. The hardworking men and woman of Bollinger Shipyards take tremendous pride in every single vessel we build and deliver for the U.S. government knowing we’re helping to keep our homeland safe.”

Bollinger notes that the FRC program has had a total economic impact of over $2 billion since inception in material spending and, as well as directly supporting more than 650 jobs in Southeast Louisiana, has indirectly created 1,690 new jobs from operations and capital investment and has an annual economic impact on GDP of $202 million, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) on the economic importance of the U.S. shipbuilding and repair industry. Bollinger sources over 271,000 different items for the FRC consisting of 282 million components and parts from 965 suppliers in 37 states.

The Sentinel Class FRC is one of many U.S. Government shipbuilding programs that Bollinger supports. In addition to the construction of the FRC, Bollinger is contracted to build the Polar Security Cutter (PSC) for the U.S. Coast Guard, the Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ship (T-ATS), the Auxiliary Personnel Lighter (APL), the newest oceanographic survey ship (T-AGS 67) and the Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vessels (MCM USV) for the U.S. Navy. Bollinger is also building three Regional Class Research Vessels (RCRV) for the National Science Foundation through Oregon State University. Bollinger also supports the nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine program by building various platforms for General Dynamics-Electric Boat.

The FRC is an operational “game changer,” according to senior Coast Guard officials. Sentinel Class FRCs are consistently being deployed in support of the full range of missions within the United States Coast Guard and other branches of the armed services. FRCs have conducted operations as far as the Marshall Islands—a 4,400 nautical mile trip from their homeport. Measuring in at 154-feet, FRCs have a flank speed of 28 knots, state of the art C4ISR suite (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), and stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot, over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat.