Bollinger christens Atlas dry dock built to support Columbus class program

Bollinger Shipyards, in partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat, hosted a christening ceremony today for the state-of-the-art floating dry dock Atlas.

Measuring 618 x 140 feet, Atlas will play a critical role in the construction and sustainment of the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program, providing essential dry dock capacity for construction, maintenance, and long-term sustainment.

“Bollinger Shipyards is proud to deepen our partnership with Electric Boat and take a leading role in strengthening America’s dry dock capacity with the delivery of the Atlas,” said Ben Bordelon, president & CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “This project isn’t just a build, it’s a strategic investment in our Navy’s future. Modernizing the fleet demands cutting-edge infrastructure, built right here at home. Bollinger is all-in on driving innovation, reinforcing the U.S. industrial base, and delivering the tools our Navy needs to stay ahead.”

Electric Boat is the prime contractor on the design and build of the Columbia class submarine, which will replace the aging Ohio class of ballistic-missile submarines due to begin to retire from service in 2027. Submarines of the Columbia class will be the largest ever built by the United States at two-and-a-half-times the size of the existing Virginia-class attack submarines.

“Dry docks are the backbone of America’s fleet modernization efforts, especially for programs like Columbia-class, where precision, scale, and readiness are paramount,” said Chris Remont, EVP of new construction at Bollinger Shipyards. “The delivery of Atlas is a testament to American engineering and the skilled workforce driving our shipbuilding capabilities. At Bollinger Shipyards, we’re steadfast on building capacity to support the Navy’s evolving mission and ensure our fleet remains ready, resilient, and equipped for the challenges of tomorrow.”

This delivery marks the completion of Bollinger Shipyards’ second contract with Electric Boat. In late 2019, Bollinger Shipyards was selected to construct the 400 ft by 100 ft Ocean Transport Barge for Electric Boat, which was delivered on-schedule in 2021. Bollinger is also in the construction phase of a pontoon launcher for Electric Boat, which will also support the construction and launching of the nation’s new class of ballistic-missile submarines.