BOEM finalizes two Gulf of Mexico Wind Energy Areas Written by Nick Blenkey









The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) today announced it has finalized two Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) in the Gulf of Mexico, with the potential to produce enough clean wind energy to power nearly 3 million homes.

The first WEA is located approximately 24 nautical miles (nm) off the coast of Galveston, Texas. The area totals 508,265 acres and has the potential to power 2.1 million homes. The second WEA is located approximately 56 nautical miles off the coast of Lake Charles, La. It totals 174,275 acres and has the potential to power over 740,000 homes.

Back in June 2021, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced its intent to assess potential opportunities to advance offshore wind development on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf (OCS). Subsequently, BOEM sought input on two draft WEAs during a 30-day public comment period. Due to feedback received during a Gulf of Mexico Renewable Energy Task Force meeting, BOEM extended the comment period to 45 days, which closed on September 2, 2022. BOEM received 107 comments, which helped inform the final WEAs.

BOEM slightly reduced the size of the WEAs from their draft versions to address concerns expressed by the Department of Defense and the U.S. Coast Guard regarding shipping, marine navigation, and military operations.

“These two wind energy areas represent exciting progress toward having the first offshore wind lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico, where there is a mature industry base and the know how to advance energy development in the OCS. The region can play a central role in our nation’s clean energy transition to support good paying jobs, fight climate change,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton. “BOEM will continue to work with the coastal states and communities as we advance our work and do so in a manner that seeks to avoid or minimize conflicts with other ocean uses and marine life in the Gulf of Mexico.”

The next steps in BOEM’s renewable energy competitive leasing process include issuing a Proposed Sale Notice with a 60-day public comment period, later this year or early next year.