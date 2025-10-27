Birdon wins Swedish contract for 15 bridge erection boats

Birdon today announced an $18.3 million (USD) contract award from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the delivery of 15 Bridge Erection Boats (BEBs). Under the agreement, Birdon will deliver six BEBs by December 31, 2026, and an additional nine BEBs by December 31, 2027.

The agreement marks a major milestone in Birdon’s international portfolio and reinforces its track record delivering for international customers.

“This partnership with FMV reflects Birdon’s commitment to delivering high-quality maritime solutions to global defense clients,” said Jim Ducker, program manager at Birdon. “We are honored to support Sweden’s army capabilities with our proven technology.”

The BEBs will further improve Sweden’s bridging support operations. All production activities will take place at Birdon’s U.S. facilities using its qualified supplier network, leveraging the company’s investments in people, processes, and tooling to deliver the boats on schedule and to specification.

A certificate of conformity will be delivered with each boat, a guarantee it complies with FMV’s rigorous quality, safety, and environmental standards.

Founded in 1977, Birdon is a marine engineering and manufacturing company with operations in the United States, Australia, Europe and Asia. The company has produced defense watercraft since 1992 and supplies vessels to several military organizations worldwide. Birdon’s current contracts include projects for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, and the Australian Defence Force.