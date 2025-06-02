Berg Propulsion package optimizes feeder ship duo to run on bio-methanol

NCL Nordland, the second of two 1,300 TEU dual fuel container vessels owned by MPC Container Shipshas entered service just weeks after sistership Vestland. Both feature a Berg propulsion package and can be operated on methanol and/or MGO, and are on a 15-year charter to North Sea Container Line in services connecting Norway and Rotterdam.

Experience with the Vestland has verified that the vessels’ Berg Propulsion package optimizes efficiency regardless of energy source.

“Nordland and Vestland establish MPCC as an early mover in competitive green fuel strategies to deliver long-term shareholder value for shipping’s low carbon future,” said Constantin Baack, CEO of MPCC. “The project also shows how we meet ambitious goals by working with like-minded partners.”

According to Berg, space efficiency and the high-performance propulsion systems built into these ships cuts energy consumption per TEU by 63% per nautical mile compared to their predecessors. North Sea Container Line has also signed a deal with Equinor to bunker bio-methanol – initially running on a 5% blend, but increasing bio-methanol content over time to support carbon neutral operations as the supply chain matures.

Each ship has an integrated Berg energy management system and tailored total propulsion solution which consolidates the electric part of the propulsion train to optimize the two-stroke main engine performance, and Berg’s MPP 1410 controllable pitch propeller and MTT bow and stern thrusters.

MPC Container Ships COO Christian Rychly commented: “Berg Propulsion and partners managed to develop, build and integrate complex systems and applied high-end technological philosophies into fully functional machinery on board both vessels despite challenges that can occur during newbuilding projects, and we would like to thank them for their cooperation and support.”

“We worked as a co-designer for the integrated main propulsion solution, configuring the compact Engine Room layout to enable optimized aft ship design and performance,” said Mattias Hansson, senior global sales manager, Berg. “We are delighted that the teamwork between all parties in this collaborative newbuilding program has resulted in truly exceptional ship fuel efficiency.”

Berg’s tailored solution also included optimized propeller design, as well as its power and control electronics to maximize operational flexibility.

“Nordland joins a service which is already proving itself on efficiency,” said Bente Hetland, managing director, North Sea Container Line. “This is an extraordinary example of stakeholders collaborating to overcome decarbonization challenges cost-effectively so that green freight is the customer’s preferred choice.”

“This is next level energy management which mixes and matches the energy sources to the best advantage of ship performance,” said Mattias Dombrowe, business manager electric system integration, Berg Propulsion. “The hybridized set up optimizes energy use from gensets, the shaft alternator, and 250 kWh battery for load balancing during thruster or other peak loads, also accommodating the shore connector for zero emissions when the vessels are in port.”