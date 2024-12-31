BC Ferries moves ahead on plan to build five new NMV ferries Written by Nick Blenkey









Canada’s BC Ferries, which has had its share of problems with some of its oldest vessels, this month formally submitted its plan to build five New Major Vessels (NMVs) to the BC Ferries Commissioner. If approved, this project would be the largest capital investment in the organization’s history, increasing ferry capacity, resiliency, and reliability for BC’s coastal communities and economies.

The BC Ferry Commission, a statutory body that is separate from both BC Ferries and the provincial government, has now released a redacted version of the NMV application that makes for interesting reason, despite redactions seeming to include all hard numbers on the project cost.

In 2024, BC Ferries handled its highest peak season traffic ever, and, it says, with BC’s population continuing to rise, travel demands are mounting year-round. The necessary retirement of aging vessels means maintaining the status quo is no longer an option. The NMV project proposes to replace four aging vessels and add one new vessel to the fleet, adding critical space on the busiest routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island. This will reduce wait times and boost overall capacity by up to 28% for passengers and 19% for vehicles. The first of these vessels is expected to enter service in 2029, with five operational by 2031.

“BC Ferries is a marine highway, and we have a responsibility to provide reliable service to keep people and goods moving in British Columbia,” says Nicolas Jimenez, BC Ferries CEO. “We’ve heard from our customers that our busiest routes are too often fully booked during peak travel times, leaving many without access to the sailings they need. Without the addition of these vessels on our major routes, we’ll be unable to keep pace with the rising population and it’ll create a real impact on the economies of coastal communities.”

BC Ferries, which is free to build its vessels on the world market, says that

‘with global shipbuilding costs already rising over 40% in just the past four years, delaying the procurement of these vessels would lead to significantly higher costs in the future, including for customers. The project costs were already partially included in BC Ferries’ last fare application and work will continue with the province to balance affordability with the reliable service that customers expect.’

Without these new vessels, says BC Ferries, it will continue to face escalating operational pressures, more frequent mechanical issues, and worsening capacity constraints. The busiest routes would exceed capacity on every sailing during the peak season within the next decade, leading to longer wait times, customers being turned away and more frequent mechanical disruptions. This would affect not only BC residents who rely on the ferry system for their daily commutes and essential travel, but also the livelihoods of those who rely on BC’s robust visitor economy. In fact, the additional capacity of the NMVs is projected to enable nearly 130,000 incremental tourists to travel through the region.

If approved in the New Year by the Commissioner, the NMV project will represent what BC Ferries terms “a generational milestone … spurring critical fleet renewal that will deliver more reliable ferry service for BC’s coastal communities for decades to come.”