AWO elects ACBL’s Patrick Sutton as its new chairman

The members of the American Waterways Operators elected a new slate of leaders last week during the its Spring Convention and Annual Membership Meeting. Patrick Sutton, senior vice president, business development and planning, American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL), was elected chairman of the AWO board of directors; Matt Woodruff, vce president of public & government affairs, Kirby Corporation, was elected vice cACBL, patrick Sutton, hairman; and Brian Hughes, vice president operations & sales, Hughes Bros. Inc., was re-elected treasurer.

Sutton succeeds outgoing chair Kelly Teichman, executive chairman, T&T Marine.

“The tugboat, towboat and barge industry is a vital contributor to America’s economy and security, and member leaders like Kelly Teichman and her predecessors have been pivotal to elevating this industry and telling its impactful story,” said AWO president and CEO Jennifer Carpenter. “Patrick Sutton is a strong, articulate leader whose experience, thoughtfulness and dedication will be critical to propelling those efforts forward and helping us navigate the challenges and opportunities of today’s dynamic environment. We look forward to the coming year under his leadership.”

“We are living through a critical time for our industry – a time of political transition, economic turbulence, geopolitical uncertainty, and constant, rapid change,” said Sutton. “Now, more than ever, we need to be adaptable in ways that allow us to adjust to unpredictability and seize opportunities, and we need to speak as one unified, strategic voice as we make our case to the Trump Administration, Congress, and the Coast Guard.”

“Operating safely must remain the highest priority for all of us – not only because it’s our sacred obligation to ensure that our mariners return home safely to their families, but also because safety inspires confidence in what we do,” Sutton continued. “We must also continue to safeguard the Jones Act, the foundational law that ensures the viability of American maritime, and with it, our country’s national, economic and homeland security. And we must continue to prioritize building a regulatory environment that promotes, and does not inhibit, safety, efficiency and innovation.”

“Staying true to our guideposts and embracing the opportunities that this changing environment affords us – that’s how we’ll continue to grow our critical industry and tell our story…but even with all these capabilities, AWO cannot be fully effective without maximum member engagement, and that’s my challenge to all of our members,” Sutton concluded.